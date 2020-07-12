FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weather expected into Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a few stray showers and storms today, isolated storms and hot temperatures will continue across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee into Monday. A few isolated downpours will be possible again tomorrow and into Tuesday. Overall, these rain chances look to remain slim and very similar to what we’ve seen over the past few days.
Temperatures will continue to be the big story into our next work week, highs in the low and middle 90s will be possible as we head throughout the next several days. Summertime warmth and humidity will help to keep our feels like temperatures right around the triple digit range as well into much of next week.
For Wednesday and Thursday, we continue to look mostly dry hot and humid. There are no real signs of relief even as we head towards the end of next week.
