DHEC: Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in SC, first cases of MIS-C reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Health officials South Carolina reported over 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with the state’s first cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, known as MIS-C.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said 1,952 cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 56,485.
Horry County reported 213 new cases Sunday, the third-highest single-day total in the state.
10 additional deaths were also confirmed across the state, bringing the death toll to 950. One of the newly-reported deaths occurred in Horry County.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (3), Aiken (62), Allendale (2), Anderson (19), Bamberg (13), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (66), Berkeley (93), Calhoun (8), Charleston (282), Cherokee (9), Chester (12), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (6), Colleton (15), Darlington (16), Dillon (8), Dorchester (83), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (9), Florence (51), Georgetown (23), Greenville (216), Greenwood (32), Hampton (5), Horry (213), Jasper (7), Kershaw (13), Lancaster (23), Laurens (23), Lee (8), Lexington (109), Marion (17), Marlboro (5), McCormick (6), Newberry (26), Oconee (15), Orangeburg (36), Pickens (31), Richland (152), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (97), Sumter (51), Union (1), Williamsburg (6), York (53)
One of the state’s first cases of MIS-C was confirmed in the Pee Dee region, while the other was found in a child from the Midlands. DHEC said both children are under the age of 10. The syndrome has been connected to COVID-19.
“We continue to see more and more young people, especially those under 20, contracting and spreading COVID-19, and we know MIS-C is a threat to our youngest South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “MIS-C is a serious health complication linked to COVID-19 and is all the more reason why we must stop the spread of this virus.”
MIS-C was first reported in the U.S. in early May. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and tiredness.
DHEC also said 1,472 hospital beds in South Carolina are occupied by patients who either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
