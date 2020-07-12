Conway Medical Center to temporarily stop elective surgeries

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center announced Sunday it will temporarily stop elective surgeries for two weeks, beginning July 13.
CMC added it will only perform medically-urgency and emergency surgeries. the postponement would end July 27, but can be extended by the hospital if necessary.
The hospital said it’s taking the step due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases across the Grand Strand.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said Bret Barr, CEO and President of CMC. “We understand these surgical postponements and the visitor restrictions can be an inconvenience, but this is for the health and safety of our patients, staff, and the overall community. The temporary stoppage will hopefully allow time for our community to heal”
CMC will also continue to not allow visitors into the hospital. Exceptions are being made for end-of-life circumstances, as well as pediatric patients, as well as those in The Birthplace. Only one visitor is allowed in each of those instances.
The hospital said it’s continuing to assess and evaluate the ongoing situation with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.