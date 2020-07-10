Police: Second suspect charged after shots fired at occupied vehicle in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Longs last month, police said.
Online records show Keiwuan De’Sha Hardy, 30, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The incident happened on June 3 on Pine Needle Drive, according to a report from Horry County police.
When officers arrived on scene, the victim reported that someone started shooting at his vehicle. He then then lost control of the car and crashed into a ditch, the report confirmed.
Police said the victim, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, did not sustain any gunshot wounds and declined medical attention.
The report stated damage consistent with a bullet hole was found on the driver’s side under the gas tank. According to the report, a bullet hole was also located on the front fender.
Police said witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and saw two males run away in different directions.
Officers searched the area for shell casings, but none were found, the report confirms.
Another suspect, 29-year-old Benjamin Curry, was arrested last month in connection to the shooting. He has since been released from jail on $27,000 bond, according to online records.
As of Friday morning, Hardy remains behind bars at JRLDC.
