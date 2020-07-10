LIST: COVID-19 testing events this month in Horry, Florence counties

Several COVID-19 testing events are scheduled this month in Horry and Florence counties. (Source: Becton Dickinson/CNN)
By WMBF News Staff | July 10, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 12:58 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several COVID-19 testing events are scheduled this month in Horry and Florence counties.

Below is a list of testing events, courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

HORRY COUNTY

July 16 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Conway Recreation Center. The event is sponsored by the Medical University of South Carolina & Health Care Partners of South Carolina

July 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. The event is sponsored by Tidelands Health

July 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University. The event is sponsored by Tidelands Health

July 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. The event is sponsored by Tidelands Health

FLORENCE COUNTY

July 13-17, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cedar Tower. The event is sponsored by MUSC.

July 20-24, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cedar Tower. The event is sponsored by MUSC.

July 27-31 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cedar Tower. The event is sponsored by MUSC.

