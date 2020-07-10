High demand for COVID-19 testing causing long wait times for results

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With an increase in COVID-19 testing throughout the state, some may experience longer wait times for results.
As of Wednesday, 507,870 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the Palmetto State, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
For Tidelands Health, test results from large testing events usually come back within five business days.
If you’re waiting for a test result and you have symptoms or you were exposed, it’s extremely important to quarantine until you’re notified of the results.
Throughout the month of June, Tidelands Health provided thousands of tests, and they’re continuing to do so.
Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said each time they give patients a packet for patient education, it explains the quarantine process while waiting for test results.
If you have symptoms or you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, you need to quarantine for 14 days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said even if you test negative or feel healthy after that contact, stay home since symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
Health care professionals understand the long wait to find out if you have the virus is daunting.
“It’s definitely not ideal,” Resetar said. “You’d definitely want more timely results because when they leave an event and they believe they’ve been exposed, or they leave a doctors office and believe they’ve been exposed, what you really want is for people to quarantine from that point forward waiting on their test results.”
Resetar added for those admitted to the hospital with serious symptoms, the test results come back quickly because hospitals have their own equipment to deliver results typically within 24-hours but can be as little as 12-hours.
This capability is for those hospitalized, and they don’t have the capability to do this for large community testing as those tests are sent out to DHEC labs due to the large number of them, Resetar said.
According to DHEC, the time frame for providing results is 24 to 48 hours, although they say with more testing you should allow for an additional day or two for results.
The “in hospital” testing lab is helpful for hospitalized patients because they are considered “acute” patients, needing results quickly.
“We’re seeing a significant increase in hospitalized patients so we’re reserving those tests for hospitalized patients that have severe enough symptoms to be admitted to the hospital,” Resetar said.
Here is a list of free COVID-19 testing events by Tidelands Health:
- Friday, July 10. Begins at 10 a.m. and continues while supplies last. The event is at Georgetown High School, 2500 Anthuan Maybank Drive, Georgetown.
- Friday, July 17. Begins at 10 a.m. and continues while supplies last. The event is at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach.
- Friday, July 24. Begins at 10 a.m. and continues while supplies last. The event is at Coastal Carolina University, Conway.
- Friday, July 31. Begins at 10 a.m. and continues while supplies last. The event is at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach.
