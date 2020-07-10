Florence County deputies searching for missing 18-year-old woman

Police lights by night (Source: WALB)
By WMBF News Staff | July 10, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 9:57 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Lola Andora Morris was last seen Tuesday, June 16, at her home on Lakeview Drive.

Lola Andora Morris
Lola Andora Morris (Source: FCSO)

Morris has dyed black hair and is about 5-feet tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the whereabouts of Morris is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

