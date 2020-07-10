FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms Saturday, heat index approaches 105°

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With more breaks in the clouds this weekend, expect some of the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year.
Afternoon highs climb into the lower 90s Saturday afternoon but it will even hotter than that. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will approach 105° at times! The only relief comes in the form of scattered afternoon showers and storms. The best chance of rain will remain across Horry and Georgetown County.
Rain chances exit Sunday but the heat remains. Another round of 90s and triple-digit heat indices are expected. The only issue will be an increased risk of rip currents along the Grand Strand due to increases swell from Tropical Storm Fay.
Afternoon storm chances return next week with more summer-like heat expected. The heat index will approach 100° each afternoon next week.
