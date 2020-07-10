DHEC announces 26 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,725 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,725 new cases of COVID-19, and 26 additional deaths.
Twenty-three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Dorchester (2), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 52,273 and those who have died to 922, officials said.
Horry County again saw the third-highest number of new cases in the state, following Charleston and Greenville counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (22), Allendale (2), Anderson (31), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (98), Calhoun (22), Charleston (265), Cherokee (9), Chester (14), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (11), Dillon (7), Dorchester (66), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (35), Georgetown (6), Greenville (217), Greenwood (28), Horry (175), Jasper (25), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (20), Laurens (25), Lee (8), Lexington (72), Marion (4), McCormick (4), Newberry (22), Oconee (37), Orangeburg (37), Pickens (42), Richland (101), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (79), Sumter (8), Union (6), Williamsburg (4), York (76)
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 9,686 and the percent positive of those tests was 17.8%.
As of July 9, 89 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease, according to DHEC. The state’s recovery rate is updated online twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.
As of Friday morning, 2,598 inpatient hospital beds are available and 8,099 are in use, which is a 75.71% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 8,099 inpatient beds currently used, 1,438 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
