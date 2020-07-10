Deputies: Heroin, meth seized after man flees from traffic stop in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies seized drugs and cash after a man fled from a traffic stop early Friday morning in Darlington County, according to a press release.
Around 1:30 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation but the driver, identified as Quinn D. Dixon, 41, ran from the vehicle on Wilson Street, the release stated.
Deputies said Dixon was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
According to the release, deputies found heroin, meth, marijuana and $2,000 inside Dixon’s vehicle.
Deputies said Dixon is facing charges in connection to the incident. In addition, he is charged by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, driving under suspension and open container.
“The Highway Patrol is also investigating a collision causing minor damage from Dixon leaving his vehicle in drive causing it to strike a Sheriff’s Patrol vehicle. There were no injuries,” the release stated.
Dixon is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
