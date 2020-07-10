Authorities investigating deadly Robeson County shooting resulting from family dispute

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Robeson County.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Tyler Drive in Rowland around 7:42 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old James Mitchell Locklear deceased, investigators said.
A person at the scene told investigators the shooting was the result of a family dispute, according to the RCSO. The investigation is ongoing and new charges have been filed at this time.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s homicide division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
