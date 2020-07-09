Horry County School Board chairman to ask for delay in start date

Horry County School Board chairman to ask for delay in start date
If you see something, say something (Source: wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff | July 9, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 6:35 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chairman of the Horry County School Board has a message for parents and students – class will resume in the coming year.

“We will go back to school this year,” board chairman Ken Richardson said during a discussion on Facebook Live.

Richardson said the current school start date for Horry County is Aug. 17. However, he noted he is going to ask the board at a special board meeting Monday night to push the start date back to Sept. 8.

The board chairman said a task force has been assembled to ensure students and teachers can return to school safely for the 2020-2021 year. He noted they will start discussing how that will transpire at Monday’s meeting.

Richardson said he wants to see students in the classroom five days a week and being taught by a teacher. He stressed he won’t ask any educator to go into a class if it’s not the safest environment possible. That’s why he’s going to ask for the three-week delay in starting school.

“I promise the parents right now, when I send the kids back to school, I’m going to be there with them,” Richardson said.

Stay with WMBF News for more.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.