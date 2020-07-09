Horry County School Board chairman to ask for delay in start date

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chairman of the Horry County School Board has a message for parents and students – class will resume in the coming year.
“We will go back to school this year,” board chairman Ken Richardson said during a discussion on Facebook Live.
Richardson said the current school start date for Horry County is Aug. 17. However, he noted he is going to ask the board at a special board meeting Monday night to push the start date back to Sept. 8.
The board chairman said a task force has been assembled to ensure students and teachers can return to school safely for the 2020-2021 year. He noted they will start discussing how that will transpire at Monday’s meeting.
Richardson said he wants to see students in the classroom five days a week and being taught by a teacher. He stressed he won’t ask any educator to go into a class if it’s not the safest environment possible. That’s why he’s going to ask for the three-week delay in starting school.
“I promise the parents right now, when I send the kids back to school, I’m going to be there with them,” Richardson said.
