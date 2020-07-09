‘We are dedicated to maintaining the health of our community': Lake City leaders hold free mask giveaway

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With a mask mandate in place, leaders in Lake City want to make sure people in their community have access to masks.
On Thursday, they held a mask giveaway. An hour before the event was set to begin, cars had already lined up.
Throughout the rest of the morning, people passed through the Greater Lake City Community Resource Center as city leaders gave away over 2,000 masks to the community.
The event was such a hit, the Lake City administrator had to call the local fire department to have 500 more masks delivered to the site.
Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said he was pleased to see so many people taking part in the event. He said he wants the city to be an example to its residents, so people will take wearing a mask in public seriously.
“We are dedicated to maintaining the health of our community and we have to lead by example,” said Anderson.
The Lake City Council, Lake City Housing Authority, State Sen. Ronnie Sabb, and State Rep. Roger Kirby helped provide the masks to the city.
Kirby said he wanted to do his part to help the community as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the state.
“It’s great to see people are taking the opportunity to come out and get some masks and hopefully it’ll help move the curb of these numbers down we’ve been experiencing, especially in Florence County,” said Kirby.
Mark Fountain, executive director of the Lake City Housing Authority, said it’s important to help the city in its effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It just shows the citizens that the city cares and that we want people to be safe and use safety precautions wherever you go,” said Fountain.
The City of Lake City plans to hold another mask giveaway on July 18 at the Lake City Senior Center.
