Tropical Storm Fay becomes sixth storm of 2020 hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center announced Tropical Storm Fay developed Thursday afternoon, just off the coast of the Outer Banks.
It’s the earliest sixth-named storm on record in the Atlantic basin.
HURRICANE CENTER: Stay on top of all tropical activity.
Hurricane hunters have been flying through this system today and found enough organization to warrant the upgrade.
There are no direct impacts to the Carolinas, but scattered downpours will continue through tonight, before the tropical moisture exits Friday. We’ll return to a more typical summer-time pattern with isolated afternoon storms possible Friday and Saturday.
The rip current threat will be enhanced along the Grand Strand through the weekend. The roughest surf and greatest rip current threat are expected on Sunday.
