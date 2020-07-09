Tidelands Health working to expand staffing due to ‘rapid and dramatic’ increase in COVID hospitalizations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is working to expand staffing in response to a “rapid and dramatic” increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, spokesperson Dawn Bryant said Thursday.
The hospital system is working to address the staffing issues in a number of different ways, Bryant said.
This includes reassigning staff to support the areas of greatest need, offering incentive pay for current staff members who pick up additional shifts, recruiting to fill vacant positions, securing supplemental temporary nursing staff from staffing agencies and temporarily rescheduling inpatient elective surgeries to redirect those staff resources.
“Working with the South Carolina Hospital Association, we’re also exploring the availability of National Guard clinical professionals to support our efforts as has occurred in other states facing a COVID-19 surge. This multifaceted approach is allowing us to effectively respond to the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations that’s occurring across our region,” Bryant said.
In addition, Tidelands Health ICUs are near capacity, according to Bryant.
On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,537 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state and 38 additional deaths.
