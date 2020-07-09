Some South Carolina teachers concerned about re-opening schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A group of educators in South Carolina are concerned that returning to traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms in the fall could be dangerous for both students and their teachers, as well as other school staff.
In a letter shared Wednesday night, the organization SC for Ed writes that, in part, “We cannot, in good conscience, agree with these recommendations until the safety of every person entering a school building is prioritized. Until the number of COVID-19 cases decline and DHEC requirements are met as recommended by the Accelerate Ed task force, schools should remain virtual to safeguard our students, their families, faculty and staff.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, released a set of recommendations in late June that includes 'Physical Distance Measures' for students in elementary school, middle and high school, as well as special education students.
The AAP’s ‘COVID-19 Planning Considerations: Guidance for School Re-entry’ can be found HERE.
Here is SC for Ed’s full statement:
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought to light disparities in SC that teachers have been trying to call attention to for decades, to no avail. The Board of SC for Ed finds the letter and the push from the American Academy of Pediatrics to be problematic at best. To encourage policymakers to require students and staff to return to school buildings while the pandemic is still raging and South Carolina is seeing one of the world’s fastest increases in viral infections is short-sighted. All of the recommendations we have seen from pediatric professionals do not consider the logistics that go into running a school safely, nor do they acknowledge the lack of funding this state’s educational system has experienced for over a decade. We agree that school is much more than academics; it is a safe place for students to figure out who they are. It is a place that provides physical, social and emotional nourishment. However, if students and staff are required to return, it will not be a place for nourishment. Lack of funding since 2008 has made it impossible to maintain safe buildings, modern HVAC systems, and safe student-teacher ratios required in even the AAP plans, and we find it disturbing that physician groups did not use their collective voice until now regarding the well-documented child health concerns (see Abbeville case).
Physicians seeking to help school staff throughout South Carolina should be pushing for adequate funding in schools. Unlike many pediatricians’ offices and hospitals, schools cannot choose which students to admit, cannot act for a limitation on how many children we see at a time, or how many people are in the room with them (something a recent AAP release demanded in hospitals), and we do not have cleaning protocols or even, in many case, modern and safe facilities.
We cannot, in good conscience, agree with these recommendations until the safety of every person entering a school building is prioritized. Until the number of COVID-19 cases decline and DHEC requirements are met as recommended by the Accelerate ED task force, schools should remain virtual to safeguard our students, their families, faculty and staff.
Copyright 2020 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.