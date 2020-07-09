S.C. surpasses 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,723 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 22 additional deaths.
Nineteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Charleston (4), Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Edgefield (1), Greenville (5), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Richland (1) counties, and three deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Dorchester (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 50,548 and those who have died to 897, officials said.
Horry County registered 194 new cases, the third-largest in the state.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (30), Allendale (9), Anderson (23), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (5), Beaufort (40), Berkeley (98), Calhoun (3), Charleston (325), Cherokee (11), Chester (6), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (8), Colleton (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (63), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (6), Florence (34), Georgetown (34), Greenville (208), Greenwood (20), Hampton (5), Horry (194), Jasper (6), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (23), Lee (3), Lexington (66), Marion (9), Marlboro (2), McCormick (4), Newberry (10), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (46), Pickens (30), Richland (125), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (73), Sumter (48), Union (5), Williamsburg (6), York (66)
The total number of individuals tested Wednesday statewide was 8,350 and the percent positive was 20.6%.
As of Thursday morning, 2,648 inpatient hospital beds are available and 8,058 are in use, which is a 75.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 8,058 inpatient beds currently used, 1,433 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, according to DHEC.
COVID-19 patients represent just under 18% of all hospitalizations across the state.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
