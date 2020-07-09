Officials: Three in custody after allegedly abducting woman in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three people are in custody after allegedly abducting a woman in Georgetown County on Thursday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the victim was abducted from a home on Sollie Circle. The alleged victim told authorities she broke free when they stopped at a store on North Fraiser Street, and the car was later identified at a nearby Little Caesar’s Pizza location.
Two suspects were detained, while another was taken into custody at a nearby residence.
The suspects were identified as Shakiem White, Gerald Lamon Irvin and Todd Kevon Young.
Deputies said the case is still under investigation.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.