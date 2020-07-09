New details released in Longs shooting that left man injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is shedding light on a shooting this week in the Longs area that left one man hurt.
Authorities responded to a home on Freemont Road Tuesday afternoon and found the victim shot, according to the report.
The victim said he was driving when a “car load” of people started shooting at him, hitting his vehicle several times, the report confirms. The victim then drove back to his house.
According to the report, the victim told authorities he had never seen the people who fired on him previously and has “no clue as to who they were,” according to the report.
Police were able to determine the shots were fired at the intersection of Plantation Drive and Freemont Road.
According to the report, the driver and passenger’s side of the victim’s vehicle were hit by gunfire, in addition to the hood and windshield.
Police said earlier this week the incident was isolated in nature and there was not a threat to the community.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment by Horry County Fire Rescue.
Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.