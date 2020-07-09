Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Horry County, according to a press release from the State Law Enforcement Division.
Authorities responded to Amberwood Court, near Highway 544, for a disturbance call Wednesday night.
During the confrontation, gunfire was exchanged between two Horry County police officers and the man, SLED said. The man was shot by authorities and died from his injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others, according to SLED.
The investigation is ongoing.
The incident was the 22nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Horry County Police Department.
In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. Three involved Horry County police.
