Grand Strand Medical Center not canceling or postponing scheduled surgeries, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Despite a surge in COVID-19 patients, Grand Strand Medical Center is not canceling or postponing scheduled surgeries, according to officials.
Hospital spokesperson Katie Maclay said although previously scheduled surgeries will go on, the hospital will not be adding additional surgeries that are not time sensitive.
“The recent surge of COVID-19 patients is affecting all area hospitals. As the area’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, we have a responsibility to preserve resources and beds to treat the most severe injuries and illnesses. That is why we are working with our physicians to determine what new non-emergent surgeries can be safely delayed,” said Mark Sims, CEO of Grand Strand Health.
Regarding tents that are set up on the campus of Grand Strand Medical, Maclay said they are not meant to serve as an overflow treatment area. She added the tents were utilized by patients who had “low severity of respiratory illness symptoms to be quickly treated and discharged to self-isolate at home.”
According to Maclay, the average length of stay in the tent was less than three hours.
