Florence police non-emergency phone line may be down due to scheduled maintenance

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police is conducting scheduled maintenance on their network which may disrupt service to the department’s non-emergency phone lines.
The maintenance begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and will end at 1 a.m., according to a press release from the department.
During the maintenance period, the public is asked to use the department’s alternate contact number for non-emergencies at 843-495-0216.
Police said 9-1-1 should still be utilized for all emergency calls for service.
