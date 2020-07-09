Florence police non-emergency phone line may be down due to scheduled maintenance

Florence police non-emergency phone line may be down due to scheduled maintenance
Florence police is conducting scheduled maintenance on their network which may disrupt service to the department’s non-emergency phone lines. (Source: WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff | July 9, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 9:18 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police is conducting scheduled maintenance on their network which may disrupt service to the department’s non-emergency phone lines.

The maintenance begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and will end at 1 a.m., according to a press release from the department.

During the maintenance period, the public is asked to use the department’s alternate contact number for non-emergencies at 843-495-0216.

Police said 9-1-1 should still be utilized for all emergency calls for service.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.