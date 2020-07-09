FIRST ALERT: Steamy weekend ahead with scattered storms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Very hot and humid weather will settle in Friday through the weekend with the heat index soaring over 100 degrees.
Today will see an increase in heat and humidity. While a few afternoon showers or storms are likely, the rain won’t be as widespread as the last few days. With more breaks in the clouds, the heat will build. Afternoon highs climb into the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 at the beach with the heat index near 100°.
A better risk afternoon pop-up storms returns Saturday with a few stronger storms possible. Temperatures will climb another degree or two with readings on the beach hitting 90 and inland areas reaching the lower to middle 90s. High humidity will push the heat index to 100 - 105 through the afternoon.
Most spots turn dry for Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Once again, the heat index will climb close to 102 to 104.
