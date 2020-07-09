FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers before a hot and humid weekend arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A few more hit or miss rain chances are possible before we head into this weekend. Temperatures will stay right around average for highs, with temperatures in the upper 80s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
We’ll start to see scattered showers and a few storms return as we head into this afternoon. These won’t be quite as widespread as what we’ve seen for the past few days. These hit or miss showers will continue throughout much of this afternoon before they gradually dissipate after sunset
As we head into Friday and the rest of the weekend, some of the hottest temperatures so far this year are expected. Highs across the Grand Strand will reach the low 90s and middle 90s for Florence and the Pee Dee. Once we factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits!
