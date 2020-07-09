FIRST ALERT: Heat continues to build, heat index approaches 105°

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year set to arrive for the weekend.
Scattered downpours continue tonight, ending shortly after sunset. Overall, rain chances are looking lower for Friday. While a few afternoon showers or storms are likely, the rain won’t be as widespread. With more breaks in the clouds, the heat will build. Afternoon highs climb into the lower 90s, feeling more like 100°.
The risk of afternoon pop-up storms returns Saturday. Most of the rain clears by sunset. We’ll continue to bump-up temperatures with the heat index approaching 105° Saturday afternoon.
Most spots turn dry for Sunday under partly cloudy skies. We’ll again push the heat index close to 102°. One issue for Sunday will be an increased risk for rip currents along the Grand Strand, especially around low tide.
