FIRST ALERT: Fay slightly stronger, will pass near New York City tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Fay is slightly stronger this morning.
HURRICANE CENTER: Stay on top of all tropical activity.
According to the latest from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Fay was located near latitude 37.4 North, longitude 74.8 West.
Fay is moving toward the north near 10 mph. A northward to north-northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Fay is forecast to move near the mid-Atlantic coast today and move inland over the mid-Atlantic or the northeast United States late tonight or on Saturday.
Reports from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today and tonight while the center remains over water. Weakening should begin after the center moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles to the northeast and southeast of the center.
Fay is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 7 inches along and near the track from the lower Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware northward into New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, and southern New England. These rains may result in flash flooding where the heaviest amounts occur.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.