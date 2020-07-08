Winthrop University’s new masks help fund student-athlete scholarships

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Winthrop University Athletics Department created a new mask design for all the Winthrop fans out there. It is a black mask, which sports an eagle on the side, and it is not just helping protect people from the coronavirus.
If someone buys one of these masks, money will go straight to the student athlete scholarship fund. The idea came after Winthrop’s biggest fundraiser had to move to a virtual event.
Shea Maple, Winthrop Interim Associate Athletic Director, says the masks did well at the fundraiser so they expanded it for anyone to get one. He says it is a good way to show Eagle pride while protecting your community.
Maple says support for student athletes is needed now more than ever. He says the masks have already raised a lot of money so Winthrop can continue giving student athletes the ability to play the sport they love and get an education with the stability from a scholarship.
”These student athletes are coming to Winthrop to pursue their passion so really anything we can do to support them in that quest is important,” says Maple.
Maple says the student athletes will be back on campus soon, so this is just one way they’re trying to support them after the coronavirus ended some seasons. You can get the masks here.
