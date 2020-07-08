Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 22 in Horry County injures one

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Traffic has slowed following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 22.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 3:26 p.m. to Highway 22 West near mile marker 18, just west of Highway 905, for the collision.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, first responders said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Drivers are asked to be careful in the area, as traffic has slowed down due to the crash.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.