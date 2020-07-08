This Is Carolina: ‘Shell Lady’ gains popularity while inspiring others through shell garden

“My mind really started running with negative thoughts. So at that time is when it really picked up because it gave me comfort to do this and it relaxed me. My favorite saying is really ‘faith over fear’ because so many times, as humans, it’s our nature to fix everything and we need to be still and we need to have faith that God will get us through this. It may take a while, but He’ll get us through this. And so I no longer have anxiety, and I hope others have found comfort in just looking at the shell they’ve gotten here too,” she said with a smile.