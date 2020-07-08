VOTE: Who has the “Best Looking Cruiser?”

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - They look pretty sharp, until they’re behind you.
State highway patrol offices across the United States are in a competition for the “Best Looking Cruiser.” The contest is sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers and features some pretty sweet rides photographed amid spectacular settings throughout the country.
On its website, the AAST points out “While the contest is about the cruiser state agencies never disappoint with their choice of creative backgrounds that highlight different aspects of their state.”
The field is pretty strong with entries like Alaska’s Ford Police Interceptor with the Northern Lights lighting up the night sky, Georgia’s blue and grey Dodge Charger sitting under the Live Oaks and Spanish Moss in Savannah’s Forsythe Park or North Carolina’s black and grey Charger guarding the USS North Carolina.
Of course, living in South Carolina we’re a bit biased about who should win, but don’t take out word for it.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.