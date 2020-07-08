HCPD: Investigation underway after 1 shot in officer-involved shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Horry County.
Horry County police were called Wednesday night to an incident on Amberwood Court, near Highway 544, in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County. At some point, a person was shot by an officer during the incident, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.
No Horry County police officers were hurt in the shooting.
The State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
People are being asked to stay away from the scene on Amberwood Drive, as this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Residents who live in the neighborhood where the investigation is taking place are being let by police officers.
WMBF News has a crew on the way to the scene and we will have a live report on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
