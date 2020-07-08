Sen. Tim Scott brings AG Barr to speak with SC law enforcement, church leaders

“Tim Scott has not one damn thing to help communities of color as a US Senator or a member of the SC Legislature. Now he brings and props up the person who ordered tear gas to be fired upon peaceful protestors, the majority of whom were African American. Scott chooses to bring the person who has refused to prosecute crimes against people of color and made a mockery of our judicial system. Tim Scott has to be playing a joke on the people most affected by police brutality.” -Trav Robertson, Jr. - SCDP Chair”