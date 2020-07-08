Sen. Tim Scott brings AG Barr to speak with SC law enforcement, church leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sen. Tim Scott is bringing the national conversation on policing and justice to South Carolina.
Scott, the only Black Republican senator, was joined by U.S. Attorney General William Barr in meeting with community leaders in the state, as well as law enforcement on Wednesday.
Both meetings with church leaders and law enforcement were closed to the press. In between meetings, Attorney General Barr and Senator Scott took some questions.
The Attorney General was in South Carolina to show support for Sen. Scott's police reform bill - also known as the JUSTICE Act. According to Scott, the legislation would increases transparency among law enforcement agencies and discourage the use of chokeholds.
Senator Scott said the meetings today will help him come up with ideas to amend the bill. "
Attorney General Barr said one of the biggest concerns brought up to him in the meeting with community leaders was body camera funding and racial profiling in law enforcement. Both issues are addressed in Scott's bill.
Barr said he believes the best way to make change in law enforcement is to find the right balance. “It’s not defunding the police or doing away with the police or demonizing the police - nor is it giving short shrift to the legitimate concerns that are out there about police abuses and overreach,” he said.
The South Carolina Democratic Party sent us a statement in response to the Attorney General's visit. They wrote:
“Tim Scott has not one damn thing to help communities of color as a US Senator or a member of the SC Legislature. Now he brings and props up the person who ordered tear gas to be fired upon peaceful protestors, the majority of whom were African American. Scott chooses to bring the person who has refused to prosecute crimes against people of color and made a mockery of our judicial system. Tim Scott has to be playing a joke on the people most affected by police brutality.” -Trav Robertson, Jr. - SCDP Chair”
Senator Scott said he is working closely with House Democrats who have a police reform bill in the works. He said he would like to work together on some ideas to see if they can drum up enough bipartisan support.
Senate Democrats voted to block debate on Scott’s Justice Act -- essentially stalling the legislation.
