Report: Multiple shots fired near Surfside Beach area bar during holiday weekend; 1 person hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting near a Surfside Beach area bar that left one person hurt, according to a police report.
Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to The Last Call bar on South Kings Highway for a shooting.
While on the scene, police said there were no injuries or victim identified inside the bar.
But across the street at a car wash business, police found a car that had multiple gunshots with the rear window broken out.
The owner of the vehicle said she saw five different people shooting as they ran for cover.
The police report states that an hour after police started investigating the shooting, a gunshot victim was identified at Grand Strand Medical Center and it was confirmed that he was shot at the car wash business.
No suspects are listed on the police report at this time.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.