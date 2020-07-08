Rep. Rice hosting antibody, blood donation drive at Myrtle Beach office

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Rep. Tom Rice is partnering with the Blood Connection to host a blood drive at his Myrtle Beach office.
According to a press release, Rice, who represents Horry County, is calling upon all elected officials who have had COVID-19 to donate antibodies.
Last month, Rice announced that he and two members of his family had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
His donation drive is open to anyone who is at least 17 years of age, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good health.
It will take place Thursday, July 16, in the parking lot of his Myrtle Beach office located at 2411 N. Oak St. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Social distancing will be adhered to and attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask.
