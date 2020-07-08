North Myrtle Beach City Council votes to extend state of emergency

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the city’s state of emergency, according to spokesperson Pat Dowling.
The extended state of emergency will now expire Sept. 6, unless leaders rescind it earlier or it’s extended again.
The city first declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 in March when cases started to appear in South Carolina and in Horry County, then extended it again in May. It was set to expire July 12 before the city council extended it.
The state of emergency authorizes the city manager to take any necessary steps to protect the health and livelihood of people in North Myrtle Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the situation warrants, some of those steps could include canceling or postponing events or temporarily closing certain city facilities.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.