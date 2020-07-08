New year-round charter school set to open in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A year-round charter school will open its doors for the first time in Hartsville later this month, staff said.
According to a press release, Butler Academy will welcome its inaugural class of 200 students enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade on Wednesday, July 22.
The tuition-free public charter school has 32 faculty and staff members, as well as president Dr. Jerome Reyes, the release stated.
Located on Fifth Street in downtown Hartsville, Butler Academy renovated a former 50,000 square-foot shopping center to accommodate school. A new grade will be added annually through 2028, when a fully inclusive academic community with lower, middle, and upper schools will be in place, according to the release.
“We’re realizing a dream of building a unique learning environment where our top priority is to position every scholar who attends BA for academic and life success,” Reyes said in a statement. “We’ll never have an inaugural class of students or teachers ever again, so this day will forever be one of the most significant in the life our school.”
