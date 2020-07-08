NASCAR moving Watkins Glen race to Daytona road course

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR cannot meet the quarantine rules in New York and must move its August race from Watkins Glen. The event will instead be held on the road course at Daytona.
It will be NASCAR’s debut on the course used by the IMSA sports car series.
The Cup schedule released Wednesday covers all of August through the regularly scheduled season finale on the oval at Daytona.
The Cup Series will also race doubleheaders at Michigan and Dover.
