Lake City mayor believes future MUSC hospital could have a major impact on community

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Medical University of South Carolina is continuing its mission to provide quality care throughout the state as the design process begins on a new hospital in the Lake City area.
Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. is excited to welcome to the hospital system to the area.
“MUSC is a brand name as I said earlier, and when people hear the name MUSC they automatically relate that to quality,” said Anderson.
The new facility will replace Lake City Community Hospital.
It will be located in the Nan-Ya community which separates Florence and Williamsburg counties and will feature 25 beds, fully operating and diagnostic services as well as a 16-bay emergency department.
Anderson said as a rural community, it’s important to bring much needed medical resources closer to home. He said the hospital will keep people from having to travel 30 minutes or longer to receive the services offered by a hospital system like MUSC.
“That kind of quality care within a stone’s throw, you could say, makes a big difference in getting people to come to that particular institution,” said Anderson.
Anderson feels like this addition won't only be important for local healthcare, but could also play an important role in building the local economy.
The city will be running the water and sewer services to the facility, which Anderson believes could help bring more industry to the area between Lake City and Kingstree.
“That 16-mile corridor between the two communities is open where if other industry would like to come in,” said Anderson. “If we’ve already got the water and sewer running out that way it gives them the opportunity to build properties out in that area, which can help build our economy on the lower end of Florence County.”
MUSC hopes to have the hospital completed by January of 2023.
