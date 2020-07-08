Jimmie Johnson cleared to race after 2 negative coronavirus tests

Jimmie Johnson cleared to race after 2 negative coronavirus tests
Jimmie Johnson walks through his garage during NASCAR auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Source: (AP Photo/Terry Renna))
July 8, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 9:40 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

[ NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson tests positive for coronavirus ]

Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result. Hendrick Motorsports says Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts — most among active drivers — was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved