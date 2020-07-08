Horry one of 18 S.C. counties that need ‘stay-at-home’ orders, according to Harvard researchers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – Horry County is one of 18 counties across South Carolina that are at the “tipping point” for COVID-19 and warrant a stay-at-home order, according to researchers with the Harvard Global Health Institute.
The HGHI published a map of South Carolina showing risk levels for the novel coronavirus. Across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, Horry, Georgetown, Marion, and Florence counties were listed as high risk.
According to the research, risk levels are determined by looking at the individual county’s seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
Horry County, with 5,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, had the second-highest seven-day moving average in the state with 63 cases per 100,000 people. It was topped only by Charleston County, with 81.
S.C. counties listed in red are those with over 25 cases per 100,000 people. They are considered at a “tipping point” and stay-at-home orders are necessary, according to the map.
Counties with an orange level are experiencing "accelerated spread" and have between 10 and 24 cases per 100,000. Stay-at-home orders and/or rigorous test and trace programs are advised, the HGHI said.
Those counties with one to nine cases per 100,000 people are listed as having "community spread" and are marked yellow. Rigorous test and trace programs are advised.
The lowest level is “on track for containment” and is featured in green on the HGHI map. That county would have less than one case per 100,000 people and would want to monitor with viral testing and a contact tracing program.
No counties across the state appear in green. Marlboro County is the sole county designated as yellow.
Georgetown County has a seven-day rolling average of 43 cases per 100,000 people. In Marion County, there are 41 cases per 100,000 people.
Florence County has 26 cases per 100,000 people, according to the agency map.
Additionally, Bamberg, Dorchester, Berkeley, Orangeburg, Laurens, Jasper, Kershaw, Greenville, Richland, Beaufort, Allendale, Greenwood, and Chester counties were listed as high risk.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.