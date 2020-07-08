HCS Board chair to make announcement Wednesday possibly connected to school start date

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Families could soon learn more about when students may head back to the classroom for the 2020-2021 school year.
Horry County School Board Chair Ken Richardson announced on his Facebook page that he will have a message for parents and students during a Facebook Live that is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
The post includes a picture that says “Chairman’s School Update Information ‘Start Date.’”
WMBF News reached out to Richardson and asked if he could talk more about the Facebook Live announcement.
He said that he’s “waiting on a few last-minute things to come together tomorrow. So everyone will find out at the same time.”
Currently, the school start date is Aug. 17, 2020.
Horry County Schools has established a Reopening Task Force in order to put together a plan to address pandemic concerns.
Families were encouraged to take part in a survey so the task force could get a better understanding of what parents and students believe school should look like as the state and county continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Horry County School Board will look over those survey results during a board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
