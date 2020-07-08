Georgetown County Auditor’s Office temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Auditor’s Office has temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to information from the county.
A post on the county’s Facebook page states the closure is effective immediately and all appointments through Monday, July 13, have been cancelled. The situation will then be reassessed after test results for other employees have been received.
According to the county, staff members will work from home where possible and continue to process requests including watercraft, motor vehicle and other tax notices.
The county’s elections office and magistrate’s office remain closed as well due to COVID-19.
