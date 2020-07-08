FIRST ALERT: Summer heat building, heat index over 100°

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Afternoon storm chances continue as hot and muggy weather filters back in.
The widespread rain comes to an end overnight, trending towards sunnier skies through the remainder of the weekend. Temperatures Thursday afternoon climb into the upper 80s, feeling more like 98°. While not completely rain-free, only an isolated afternoon storm is expected.
Rain chances remain slim into Friday as the heat builds. We’ll push the heat index close to 100° by Friday afternoon.
Afternoon storms chances make an appearance Saturday as we move into a very summer-like forecast. Scattered downpours and storms will continue through sunset Saturday. Outside of the rain, some of the warmest weather so far this year arrives. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s, feeling close to 103° at times!
The hot and muggy weather continues Sunday, once again feeling-like over 100°. Rain chances are lower to end the weekend with just an isolated afternoon storm around.
