FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and downpours continue today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Widespread rain and storms are expected to make a return Wednesday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
A few isolated showers are possible this morning, but things will really start to pick back up as we head through the late morning and afternoon hours. We can expect about an 80% chance of rain for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee and some of the rainfall could be heavy at times.
As we head into tonight, the area of low pressure triggering our rain chances will work away from South Carolina. This will help to lower our rain chances into Thursday, but it could try to form into a weak tropical system as it works off the coast. Right now, there’s a 50% chance of development. This is something we’ll monitor as we head into our Thursday. A 40% chance of rain is expected tomorrow, so not a complete washout.
We’ll continue on this dry trend even into Friday, when only a few isolated showers and storms are expected. With that being said, temperatures will quickly heat back up. Highs will be into the low 90s as we head into this weekend across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.