FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and downpours continue today

Heavy rain and downpours continue today
By Jessica Dobson | July 8, 2020 at 4:21 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 5:14 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Widespread rain and storms are expected to make a return Wednesday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

A few isolated showers are possible this morning, but things will really start to pick back up as we head through the late morning and afternoon hours. We can expect about an 80% chance of rain for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee and some of the rainfall could be heavy at times.

Rain chances will be on the increase into this afternoon.
Rain chances will be on the increase into this afternoon. (Source: WMBF)

As we head into tonight, the area of low pressure triggering our rain chances will work away from South Carolina. This will help to lower our rain chances into Thursday, but it could try to form into a weak tropical system as it works off the coast. Right now, there’s a 50% chance of development. This is something we’ll monitor as we head into our Thursday. A 40% chance of rain is expected tomorrow, so not a complete washout.

An area of low pressure will work off of the coast and potential develop into a weak tropical system.
An area of low pressure will work off of the coast and potential develop into a weak tropical system. (Source: WMBF)

We’ll continue on this dry trend even into Friday, when only a few isolated showers and storms are expected. With that being said, temperatures will quickly heat back up. Highs will be into the low 90s as we head into this weekend across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Warm temperatures are expected to arrive this weekend.
Warm temperatures are expected to arrive this weekend. (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.