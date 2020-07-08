Driver faces felony DUI charges in connection to deadly crash in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a crash that took a woman’s life in Dillon.
Officers were called Monday night to a three-vehicle crash on Radford Boulevard and Commerce Drive.
Police said everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said Carol Isgett of Dillon died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
Police arrested Eric Lambert of Rowland, North Carolina and charged him with two counts of felony DUI.
He had a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon where a judge denied bond.
