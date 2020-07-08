DHEC announces 38 additional COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,537 new confirmed cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,537 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and 38 additional deaths.
Thirty-two of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Horry (6), Kershaw (1), Laurens (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2), Saluda (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties; five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties; and one death occurred in a young adult from Laurens County (1).
According to DHEC, the 38 new deaths included some that were delayed in being reported since June 24. The agency reiterated to healthcare facilities and providers across the state that all COVID-19-related deaths must be reported to DHEC by phone within 24 hours, in accordance with the South Carolina List of Reportable Conditions.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 48,770 and those who have died to 876, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (13), Anderson (61), Bamberg (3), Beaufort (64), Berkeley (79), Calhoun (5), Charleston (260), Cherokee (11), Chester (5), Chesterfield (10), Colleton (8), Darlington (12), Dillon (6), Dorchester (76), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (30), Georgetown (48), Greenville (167), Greenwood (50), Hampton (1), Horry (170), Jasper (7), Kershaw (9), Lancaster (5), Laurens (21), Lee (1), Lexington (86), Marion (4), Marlboro (6), McCormick (2), Newberry (9), Oconee (8), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (35), Richland (66), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (77), Sumter (8), Union (7), Williamsburg (12), York (45)
The total number of individuals tested Tuesday statewide was 7,323 and the percent positive was 21.0%.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,587 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,991 are in use, which is a 75.54% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,991 inpatient beds currently used, 1,404 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, according to DHEC.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.