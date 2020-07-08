Coastal Carolina University to hold virtual summer commencement ceremony

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will hold a virtual summer commencement ceremony as the battle against COVID-19 continues.
The decision was announced during a CCU Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday.
“While I know this decision is a disappointment for you, your family and friends - and for me as well - the health and safety of not only the CCU community, but the surrounding communities, the nation, and the world as a whole, must remain our top priority,” said CCU President David DeCenzo.
DeCenzo, who has served as president of the university for 13 years, added holding virtual spring and summer ceremonies “has been one of the most difficult tasks” he has faced during his tenure.
The summer virtual commencement ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.
Officials say the spring and summer 2020 graduates will be invited to participate in a future ceremony on campus.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.