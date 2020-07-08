Bank of America temporarily closes some Grand Strand branches

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bank of America announced it will temporarily close some of its Grand Strand branches due to COVID-19 concerns.
The bank’s branch locator lists the following closures in the Grand Strand:
- Coastal Grande (Center and ATM) - 1750 Pine Island Rd., Myrtle Beach
- N. Kings Highway (Center and ATM) - 7815 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
- Conway, Main (Center and ATM) - 424 Main St, Conway
Bank of America also said the following lobbies are closed, but drive-up windows are still in service:
- North Myrtle Beach - 1339 Highway 17 S.
- Murrells Inlet - 3991 Highway 17
The bank encourages customers to visit a nearby ATM or use online or mobile banking options. Anyone who needs to make an appointment to access safe deposit boxes can do so by emailing the bank and including your full name, address and phone number.
