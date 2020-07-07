Visitors suspected of starting HHI dune fire with fireworks

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It is illegal to shoot off fireworks on Hilton Head Island without a permit. This past weekend, someone’s celebrations put the environment at risk.
A fire started on July 5 at Folly Beach on Hilton Head. Sea Turtle Patrol Director Amber Kuehn was out on the beach when visitors having a late celebration for Independence Day caught her attention.
“Fireworks were going off right as I was passing by, very near to my vehicle,” Kuehn said.
Kuehn said the fireworks had caught fire on the dunes next to the resort.
“Because it got out of hand really fast. People were in the dune trying to put sand on it, but it wasn’t going to stop with the wind. And it’s the driest part of the beach in June. It’s the hottest and driest part,” Kuehn said.
The fire’s largest impact will be felt on the vegetation on the dunes which help ground and protect them during storms. Kuehn said the island is truly lucky because the fire avoided another precious commodity.
“Luckily, we didn’t have any [turtle] nests in that particular area. Most of the nests are in front of the dune fencing,” she said.
Folly Beach is a popular nesting spot for sea turtles. So far this year, the island has 220 nests. They expect to land somewhere around 325.
“220 is pretty average. We will be marking the nests probably through mid-August, so we still have at least a month,” Kuehn said.
Kuehn said the best thing people can do to protect the environment moving forward is stay off dunes and fill in holes on the beaches.
Law enforcement said tracking down who was shooting off the fireworks will be very difficult.
