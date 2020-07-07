Surfside Beach Town Council passes resolution encouraging face masks in certain businesses

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents and visitors in Surfside Beach will not be required to wear a mask if they visit certain places, unlike many other municipalities up and down the Grand Strand.
The Surfside Beach Town Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the mask mandate issue.
They voted to pass a resolution, not an ordinance, that strongly encourages people to wear a face mask when they visit retail stores or restaurants.
Councilmembers also voted to extend the town’s emergency declaration for 60 more days.
Several local municipalities recently enacted face mask ordinances, including in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, Georgetown and Georgetown County.
